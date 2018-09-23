Aqib Talib departs, Rams lead 35-20 after three quarters

Getty Images

The Rams are playing without both of their starting cornerbacks as they try to close out a win over the Chargers.

Marcus Peters was carted to the locker room in the first half and the team said early in the third quarter that he will not return with a calf injury. He’ll have some company in the back as Aqib Talib left the game with an apparent left ankle injury late in the third quarter.

Talib was rolled up at the end of a nine-yard gain by Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams. He hobbled to the sideline, got attention on the bench and then made his way to the back.

The Rams extended an eight-point halftime lead to 15 points behind a pair of third quarter touchdowns sandwiched around a Chargers score. They’ve put up 450 yards of offense thus far, so they should be able to continue lighting up the scoreboard in the event the Chargers take advantage of remaining cornerbacks Sam Shields, Troy Hill and Nickell Robey-Coleman.