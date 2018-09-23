Bills out to 17-0 lead in Minnesota

Getty Images

The Bills got routed the first two weeks of the season, but Week Three has opened up far differently.

Josh Allen hit Jason Croom for a 26-yard touchdown with 5:09 to play in the first quarter of Sunday’s game in Minneapolis and the Bills have jumped out to a 17-0 lead over the Vikings.

That’s about the same spread that bookmakers gave the Vikings to cover for Sunday’s game, but an opening touchdown drive and two Kirk Cousins fumbles have the Vikings in a big hole. Trent Murphy forced the first and Jerry Hughes forced the second as the Buffalo pass rush has shown up in a major way to open up Sunday’s game.

The Vikings also had two personal fouls to help the Bills to their first touchdown, so there’s been a lot of mistakes on one side of the field. For the first time this season, those mistakes have been to the benefit of the Bills.