Bills paste Vikings 27-6 for first win of 2018

The Bills didn’t score any points in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Vikings, but it’s hard to imagine anyone in Buffalo getting too upset about that development.

They scored the first 27 points of the game, led 27-0 at halftime and cruised to a 27-6 win for the most surprising result of Week Three. The Bills had been handled with little sweat by the Ravens and Chargers in the first two weeks of the season and were 16.5-point underdogs in a road game against the Vikings, but they opened the game strong and never turned back.

Josh Allen ran for a 10-yard touchdown to open the game, added a sneak for another and threw a touchdown pass to Jason Croom while the more heralded Kirk Cousins lost a pair of fumbles in the first quarter. The Vikings offense didn’t cross midfield until the second half and didn’t get on the scoreboard until there were under three minutes left to play in the game.

The performance, which came without the injured running back Dalvin Cook and defensive end Everson Griffen, will lead to questions about the Vikings’ readiness. In particular, they’ll be asked if they overlooked the Bills in favor of focusing on their Week Four Thursday night game against the Rams.

If they were looking past the Bills, they paid for it because Buffalo came ready to play and put together the kind of performance that will make for a happier week as they prepare for another road game in Green Bay.

  1. This is the Sunday I decide to pack it up and quit watching football. Between the terrible Roughing the Passer calls against Matthews, today’s lowering the helmet call, and the Vikings STINKING UP US Bank Stadium. I’m done. I hate the NFL.

  7. Well that will re-set expectations. Congrats to the Bills. The lousy O- line play wasn’t surprising, but the no-show by the LBs was.

  8. With a Pack and Viking loss my prediction will be that the Bears will be division leaders in about 3 hours……

    Who’d thunk it?

  9. How can this happen to the greatest defense ever assembled, playing in the greatest stadium ever built, with the greatest owners, and the greatest free agent QB ever signed, never mind the greatest HC and GM. How can this happen.

  12. Lol. Blown out at the BANK by the worst rookie qb this season. Man that vikings defense is tough to score on, especially at home. Overlooking the bills or not, I was under the impression that zimmy is such a solid coach that overlooking an opponent would never happen under his watch. But hey, they at least “got that last piece of the puzzle” when they signed dan bailey. Lol

  16. Didn’t see the game. Any bad calls that were so obviously bad that the announcers were dumbfounded by the call?

  17. sickening effort by the Vikings and truly despicable garbage touchdown at the end. That was a shut out I don’t care what the score says. Just wave the white flag their season is over. They got exposed today. Enjoy Donald and suh sacking your quarterback each dropback Thursday. Enjoy having this trash team for the foreseeable future since you decided to sign them all. Hahahahaha!

  21. All the Packer fans are going to love this one, and rightfully so. The Vikings deserve all they can get, horrible performance. This is what scares about relying on this team in a big spot, the second the line went to double digits anyone who knows this teams pedigree knew it was a kiss of death.

  24. Look at the bright side- the great Mike Boone had 11 yards on one carry, and zero on another- but that’s a 5.5 YPC average.
    And the kicking problems are solved- Dan Bailey didn’t miss any FGs or extra points.

  26. We, as BILLS fans, can feel your pain, Vikes fans! Proud of my BILLS for not giving up after the first 2 weeks. Allen showed a lot of promise against one of the better defenses in the NFL. Outstanding coaching, all the way around.

    GO BILLS!!

  27. Vike fans…. Welcome to NFL hell… We have coffee and doughnuts set up over here.

    –All Packers fans today

  28. Since we didn’t play with Jake Allen, you are correct. However Josh did great. In 2 yrs he will be smokin!!

    Hope this is a good indication how the ready of my week is gonna go!

  32. I guess all those “cupcakes” in the AFC least the Pats play, are soo much better than those teams in the NFC North.

  36. And you would be 1-2 and behind the Packers in the NFCN if it wasn’t for the ridiculous roughing call on Matthews last week.

  38. mnmouth says:
    September 23, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    Fire Zimmer
    ++++++

    Ah my first convert. There will be more.

    Who will Zimmer scapegoat this week for “not doing their job?” – so many choices.

  40. My team was flat out awful today. Execution was awful. Blocking was awful, Defense was awful.

    I love Zimmer, but it seems that every year, there’s a game or two that his team is either a) not prepared for, or b) not that enthusiastic for. Today was a great example of that.

  41. As a long time Vikes fan, I am truly disgusted. Stupid penalties, tissue-paper O-line, lousy coverage on defense — the list goes on. I nearly turned the game off in the first quarter and did so halfway through the third. They deserved every penalty called on them.

    How do you head-butt their QB when he’s wrapped up for a loss on 3rd down? Or horse-collar a guy heading out-of-bounds? Or any of them. Jiminy Crickets that was atrocious.

    And GB trolls, save your snark. You got you own butts removed today, too, though the Packers at least put up a semblance of a fight.

  42. Josh Allen comes in and picks apart the the Vikings defense in the air and on the ground, yet still gets flak. Geeze, that’s Internet forums for you. Keyboard warriors at their finest. Could have been worse if Benjamin holds onto that ball on the Goal line.

  43. I recall gettng heavily downvoted this week when I made the claim that neither the Packers or Vikings look like very good teams based on the slop they put on the field in last Sundays tie.

    I think a few more people might agree today. I mean its not like either team played a great team.

    Both these teams need work. Right now the NFC north is a bottom dweller division. Long season, maybe someone will pick it up yet.

  45. arrowtoyourknee says:
    September 23, 2018 at 4:31 pm

    Embarassing… the stadium was silent by the end of the first quarter. Cannot believe the complete lack of effort, especially by the offense.

    45 thumbs up 1 thumbs down Rate

    

    D – I – S – G – U – S – T – I – N – G performance !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  48. The overreacting to this game is funny. The season is lost because the Vikings lost a game in September to an afc team… Relax. This game had trap game written all over it. The Vikings are going to come out firing against the Rams… Good win bills. You earned it.

  49. I’ve heard several Vikings’ fans repeat that this team is “world-class”, with the best coach in the league, yet they are hardly a benchmark for the rest of the league as they haven’t made a Super Bowl in over 40 years.

    But apparently “world-class” means giving up and being the victim of apparently the
    biggest upset (as far as spread) since 1995. And they lost in their “world-class” stadium to boot.

    “World-class” coaching by Zimmer, getting his team ready for the game.

  51. shlort says:
    September 23, 2018 at 4:35 pm
    Didn’t see the game. Any bad calls that were so obviously bad that the announcers were dumbfounded by the call?
    —————————————————-
    Bill’s had an incomplete shovel pass the refs ruled a fumble, Bill’s challenged and somehow thye call stood. Ann announcers and CBS rules expert couldn’t understand.

  52. Damn, Khalil Mack and the Bears are going to run away with this division.
    Way to earn your money today Kurt. Good ole trap game, at least I didnt waste my money going just a couple hours of my afternoon. Josh Allen made some plays and then they didnt do anything in the second half. Good luck on the rest of your season Bills fans, ya’ll whooped us good. looking forward to a rematch in a few years.

  53. Embarrassing effort by the Vikings. They need to turn the OL around or it’s going to be a long season. Great job by the Bills today. I get a kick out of the packer trolls, if you didn’t know the Redskins throttled the packers. Kinda surprised at Frank Booth for trolling a Viking loss, out of character for him, but I will enjoy trolling his bears going forward. Get it together Vikes, you only have 4 days.

  55. Well- that was just plain ugly. Maybe if the Vikings had an O-line they’d be okay. Of course that’s not something they really address- they just cross their fingers a hope for the best. They must feel having an Online is not THAT important. Haven’t they learned anything over the last few years? I think we needed an O-lineman with the 1st- not Mike Hughes. Hughes will be good- but a CB definitely was not a priority. Maybe they’ll address this upcoming off-season. At least two K Cousins missed passes that I think he should have easily made.

    The vaunted D has been MIA for how many games now? MIA since the second half on the Divisional vs. the Saints. Being eaten up alive- at home- by a rookie QB? On that same note- why does Zimmer wait until the second half to make adjustments on D? Maybe he should have put 2 Safeties deep earlier in the game- how long does it take to figure that out? If they’re burning you early- make that adjustment early. Two Safeties deep worked well- but you don’t need to wait until the second half. Adjust on the fly. This Defense is the same D we had all season last year- with some nice additions. What happened?

    Did the ball bounce in the Vikings favor once in this entire game? Oh yeah- on that 65 yard punt. Hope it makes the Viking’s highlight reel because that’s about all we have to show for the game.

    Why go for a 2 point conversion? I wanted to see. Bailey. Bailey might be thinking “What did I get myself into?”

    A lot to figure out before the Rams on a short week. Maybe this game will wake them up a bit. Maybe.

    Congrats Bills. Allen looks like the real deal. Bills played like they were on a mission today.

  56. As long time Vikes fan of 40 + years this had to be one of the worst played games I can remember. The Offensive Line is a mess, the Defensive was outplayed, Coaches we’re out coached it was bad all the way around. I anticipated growing pains but that was just bad. With Greenbay getting snakes as well it looks like they both left it all on the field last week and neither team was ready to play. Well I good butt kicking can either start a fire under you or it can keep going down hill. I’m thinking they bounce back with game on Thursday, honestly it might have been just what the doctor ordered so pile it on fans of the rival teams because we sure deserve it today but let’s see who is around when the playoffs start, I still like my Vikings chances to make a deep run. It’s a long long way from the fat lady singing and really no one I. The NFC has established themselves as the Team to beat. The Eagles got a gift today to win their game, the Rams have their hands full and still have to show me they can beat us so again, it’s a long way from over so keep hope alive.

  57. Footballfan825 says:
    September 23, 2018 at 5:07 pm
    The overreacting to this game is funny. The season is lost because the Vikings lost a game in September to an afc team… Relax. This game had trap game written all over it. The Vikings are going to come out firing against the Rams… Good win bills. You earned it.

    —————

    The Rams are going to do unspeakable things to the Vikings. Hide the children.

  58. Viking fans consider yourselves fortunate! Imagine the trolling you’d have to endure if the Pack had won today! Same goes for Packer fans.

  59. Considering our Bills were 17 point underdogs, starting a rookie QB and did not play LeSean McCoy, it can best be summed up with

    Hee hee hee hee hee hee hee hee hee!!

  60. When fans who talk the most smack team gets throttled by Buffalo, priceless. Congrats on making Jake Allen look decent. That’s hard to do.

    Not sure who Jake Allen is but it may be hard to make him look decent.
    Ever thought that daboll and JOSH Allen made the Vikings look silly???

  61. Maybe this will shut the Viking fanboys up for a week. Probably not. They don’t know how to give up like their team did today. No excuses. Your team screwed the pooch.

  64. But one game does a Season not make, relax Vikings fans. They were not going to go unbeaten anyway, new Offensive System in place, new Offensives Coordinator, new QB. A kicker that should have won the game last week and we were missing our best Offense and Defensive players today, not to mention a trap game. I know the Bills were missing McCoy but that actually made them a better team today and their young QB played like a stud today. You cannot blame it all on Kurt Cousins only as someone has to block for him, he literally was being hit before he could set his feet on a 5 step drop. Props to the Bills and congrats. Hey it happens, time to cowboy up and get ready for the Rams and fix the Offensive Line, that was just bad. And Greenbay please, you guys have no room to talk as you got just about the same butt Whoopi g as my Vikes. What clown on hear said the Bears would win the division, you need to put the pipe down and find a QB that can throw the ball down field for starters and your stud defender on defense has to be able to play for 4 quarters not 2.

  65. “Zimmer and Tomlin neck and neck for over rated coach of the year!”

    McCarthy still deserves that and also deserves a lifetime ineptness achievement award. Rodgers has to be the GOAT to win with that guy as his coach.

  67. “You cannot blame it all on Kurt Cousins only as someone has to block for him, he literally was being hit before he could set his feet on a 5 step drop.”

    Maybe you can’t blame it all on Cousins, but the fact remains that with any pass rush he isn’t very good. Wish Green Bay would’ve realized that simple fact.
    Rodgers was more mobile injured, and has faced more pass rush his whole career than what Cousins did today. The difference is that Cousins is a statue who can throw accurately.
    A poor man’s Matt Ryan.

  68. I have to wonder what the largest point differential between amount by which you were favored and amount by which you lost is in NFL history for a double-digit favorite. It’s one thing to be a big favorite and lose a close game, or to be a slight favorite and get blown out, but how often does a huge favorite get blown out? My Vikings, making history again.

  69. Vikings seem to ride a wave last year and are learning like Belichick preaches, every year is a whole different animal. Their offensive line stinks, and Kirk Cousins was a marginal upgrade at best over Keenum, and it might not even end up being an upgrade when you consider that Shurmur is no longer the OC, which was a big part of the success last year. Ultimately, 9-7 might win that division because I haven’t been impressed by any of the teams.

  71. Everyone says the AFC East is weak and this is the perfect example of… then why does every year they BEAT YOUR TEAMS. Yes, the Patriots are that good and have dominated the last 15 years, but somehow the Bills, Dolphins and Jets seem to win many games outside the Division and in fact have one of the better records. This is why we play the games. Aside from the Pats, the AFC East is inconsistent, but not terrible. They are getting better. Tannehill is efficient enough and the Bills and Jets have their future Rookies. Beware!

