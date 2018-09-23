Bills paste Vikings 27-6 for first win of 2018

Getty Images

The Bills didn’t score any points in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Vikings, but it’s hard to imagine anyone in Buffalo getting too upset about that development.

They scored the first 27 points of the game, led 27-0 at halftime and cruised to a 27-6 win for the most surprising result of Week Three. The Bills had been handled with little sweat by the Ravens and Chargers in the first two weeks of the season and were 16.5-point underdogs in a road game against the Vikings, but they opened the game strong and never turned back.

Josh Allen ran for a 10-yard touchdown to open the game, added a sneak for another and threw a touchdown pass to Jason Croom while the more heralded Kirk Cousins lost a pair of fumbles in the first quarter. The Vikings offense didn’t cross midfield until the second half and didn’t get on the scoreboard until there were under three minutes left to play in the game.

The performance, which came without the injured running back Dalvin Cook and defensive end Everson Griffen, will lead to questions about the Vikings’ readiness. In particular, they’ll be asked if they overlooked the Bills in favor of focusing on their Week Four Thursday night game against the Rams.

If they were looking past the Bills, they paid for it because Buffalo came ready to play and put together the kind of performance that will make for a happier week as they prepare for another road game in Green Bay.