Bills roll to 27-0 halftime lead

Getty Images

The Vikings were the biggest favorites in the league for Week Three, but anyone betting on them to cover the spread is unlikely to be seeing a return on that wager

The Bills are up 27-0 after completely rolling over the Vikings in the first half of Sunday’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Josh Allen has run for two touchdowns and thrown for another while the Bills defense shut down everything the Vikings tried to do over the first 30 minutes.

The Vikings managed two first downs, Kirk Cousins lost two fumbles on Buffalo sacks and the Bills enjoy a 245-46 edge in yards from scrimmage.

Some might argue that the Vikings are looking ahead to Sunday’s game against the Rams and that may be true, but it doesn’t go far enough to explain how much better Buffalo has been through the first 30 minutes this weekend. Playing without LeSean McCoy and coming off a pair of blowouts, the Bills have had success with everything they’ve tried and turned the game into a laugher that no one saw coming.