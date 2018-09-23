Bills take their first lead of the 2018 season

Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills have a lead for the first time this year.

Josh Allen scrambled 10 yards for a touchdown to cap the opening drive of the game and Steven Hauschka‘s extra point gave them a 7-0 lead over the Vikings in Minneapolis.

A pair of Vikings penalties helped pave the way to the end zone for the Bills. Linval Joseph was flagged for lowering the helmet to initiate contact on an Eric Wilson sack that would have forced a Bills punt early in the drive. Linebacker Anthony Barr was penalized for a facemask later in the drive to hand the Bills 15 more yards.

Allen also hit Chris Ivory and Charles Clay with passes for first downs as the Bills were able to get off on the right foot for the first time this year.