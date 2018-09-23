Blaine Gabbert, Adoree Jackson out with concussions

AP

The Titans are down to one quarterback, and down two players to concussions already.

Starting quarterback Blaine Gabbert and cornerback Adoree Jackson have been ruled out with concussions, leaving the Titans holding onto a tenuous 6-3 lead over the Jaguars.

Gabbert was knocked out on a sack in the first half, when Jaguars defensive lineman Malik Jackson was flagged for lowering his helmet into the hit.

That forced Marcus Mariota into the game, though he’s still struggling with some nerve damage in his right elbow. While he might not be able to make all the throws, he can’t be fully blamed for the way things are going, as he’s been held back by a number of dropped passes.

But the Titans defense has slowed down the Blake Bortles aerial circus, as the Jaguars have 131 yards of total offense late in the third quarter.