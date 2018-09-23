Broncos, Ravens trade early touchdowns

Getty Images

The Broncos got off to a good start, but the Ravens answered back.

Broncos rookie Bradley Chubb got his first full sack, taking down Joe Flacco as the Broncos forced a three-and-out on Baltimore’s opening drive. Joe Jones then blocked Sam Koch‘s punt.

Javorius Allen recovered at the Baltimore 4 but advanced it only to the 6 before the Broncos swarmed.

On Denver’s first offensive snap, Royce Freeman walked into the end zone to give the Broncos a 7-0 lead only 1:31 into the game.

The Ravens, though, bounced back.

They got a 37-yard kickoff return from Tim White, with a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty on Isaac Yiadom added on. Starting at the Denver 48, Baltimore needed only five plays to tie it. Alex Collins got the touchdown on a 6-yard run.

Tight end Mark Andrews had the big play in the drive, with a 30-yard catch.