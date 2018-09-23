Calvin Ridley putting on a show, Drew Brees adding to record

AP

The Falcons already had one of the best deep threats in the league. Now they have what could become another one.

Rookie wide receiver Calvin Ridley‘s 75-yard touchdown gave the Falcons a 14-13 lead over the Saints, adding to an outstanding day for the first-round pick.

Ridley has five catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns already, making plays while being the guy other than Julio Jones opponents have to worry about.

In the second quarter, Saints quarterback Drew Brees also put his name in the record books, passing Brett Favre for the first spot on the league’s all-time completion list.

Brees only needed 14 to break the record today, making it #asexpected, and he connected with Michael Thomas for a 17-yard gain for the record. He’s 20-of-27 for 243 yards and a touchdown in the first half, and got them in position for a field goal just before the half, as the Saints reclaimed a 17-14 lead.