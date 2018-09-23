Carson Wentz caps first drive back with TD pass

AP

Carson Wentz made his long-awaited return to the lineup on Sunday and it didn’t take long before he had the Eagles back in the end zone.

After forcing a quick punt on the Colts’ opening possession, the Eagles drove 79 yards in 12 plays for a game-opening touchdown. It came when Wentz hit tight end Dallas Goedert in the end zone from 13 yards out. It was the first connection for Wentz and Goedert, who joined the Eagles as a second-round pick this spring.

Wentz was 5-of-7 for 55 yards overall on the drive and hit a tight end for all of his connections. Zach Ertz had three catches and Josh Perkins had the other one.

Wendell Smallwood got most of the work on the ground with Jay Ajayi and Darren Sproles out of the lineup, but Corey Clement did check into the game once the drive moved into the red zone.