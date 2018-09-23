Chiefs scoring touchdowns at a record pace

Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are scoring so many touchdowns that, if they can keep up this pace, they’ll shatter the NFL record.

As of the second quarter of today’s game, with the Chiefs leading the 49ers 21-7, Kansas City has 14 touchdowns this season: 11 Patrick Mahomes touchdown passes, two Kareem Hunt touchdown runs and one Tyreek Hill touchdown return.

The pace of 14 touchdowns in two and a half games translates to a whopping 90 touchdowns in a 16-game season.

It’s probably not realistic to think the Chiefs can keep this pace up. But they don’t even have to keep this pace up to set a new record. They’re currently ahead of the pace, and so far we haven’t seen a defense slow them down.