Colts take lead after Carson Wentz interception

The Colts have their first lead of Sunday’s game in Philadelphia.

Adam Vinatieri moved within one field goal of tying the all-time record when he booted a ball through the uprights shortly after linebacker Anthony Walker picked off Carson Wentz deep in Colts territory. It was Vinatieri’s second field goal of the second half and it put them up 13-10 in the third quarter.

The Colts did suffer some bad news on the injury front. Right tackle Joe Haeg is done for the day with an ankle injury. Haeg’s departure leaves the Colts without both their starters as Anthony Castonzo remains out with the hamstring injury that kept him from playing the first two weeks as well. Denzelle Good took over for Haeg.