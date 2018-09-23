Corey Clement, Jason Peters active for Eagles

Getty Images

The Eagles will have running back Corey Clement in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Colts.

Clement was listed as questionable on Friday due to a quad injury. Word at the time was that Clement was a good bet to play and he was not on the inactive list released 90 minutes before kickoff.

Assuming his quad holds up, Clement should be in line for a healthy workload. Jay Ajayi and Darren Sproles are both out for the Eagles as Carson Wentz makes his first start of the 2018 season.

In addition to having Clement in the backfield, Wentz will also have left tackle Jason Peters blocking for him. Peters left last Sunday’s game with a quad injury, but is back in the lineup this week.

Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, who was also listed as questionable, will not play. That’s not a great surprise as head coach Doug Pederson said Jeffery is not yet fully cleared after offseason shoulder surgery.