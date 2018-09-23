Dolphins DL Akeem Spence ejected

Getty Images

The Dolphins have lost defensive lineman Akeem Spence for the rest of Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

Spence was penalized for unnecessary roughness after yanking Raiders guard Kelechi Osemele‘s helmet off during a scuffle. The penalty wiped out a drive-ending sack by Cameron Wake and leaves the Dolphins down a couple of defensive linemen.

William Hayes left the game with a knee injury earlier in the first half. He’s been called questionable to return to the game.

The Dolphins tied the score 7-7 when Ryan Tannehill hit Kenny Stills for a touchdown pass in the second quarter. The Raiders opened the game with a touchdown and drove deep into Dolphins territory on their second drive, but Miami stuffed fullback Keith Smith at the goalline on fourth down.