Dolphins get creative, grab fourth quarter lead

The Dolphins have their first lead of Sunday’s game against the Raiders and they got it on a play that might be called the Miami Special.

Ryan Tannehill handed the ball to Frank Gore, Gore flipped it to wide receiver Albert Wilson and Wilson hit Jakeem Grant for a 52-yard touchdown. The extra point put the Dolphins up 21-17 with 7:30 left to play in the game.

It was Grant’s second touchdown of the second half. The first came on an 18-yard touchdown pass as the Dolphins have used a variety of offensive maneuvers to make their way back from being down 17-7 after a Marshawn Lynch touchdown run in the third quarter.

The Raiders will now try to mount a comeback as they are looking at a third straight loss and a third straight blown halftime lead to start the 2018 season.