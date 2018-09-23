Dolphins move to 3-0 with late rally past Raiders

September 23, 2018
The Dolphins were down 10 points in the second half of Sunday’s home game against the Raiders, but that deficit proved to be no problem.

Albert Wilson threw one long touchdown and caught another in the fourth quarter to propel the Dolphins to 28-20 win over the 0-3 Raiders. Wilson’s first score came on a well-designed trick play as he took a pitch from Frank Gore on a reverse and hit Jakeem Grant for a 52-yard touchdown.

That gave the Dolphins their first lead of the afternoon, but the Raiders were able to drive back into the red zone rather easily on their next drive. Cornerback Xavien Howard picked off Derek Carr in the end zone, however, and Wilson took advantage of a Raiders defensive breakdown to sprint 74 yards for a touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill.

Wilson’s touchdown catch capped a three-touchdown day for Tannehill and pinned a happy ending on a day that looked like it might go the other way. The Dolphins lost Akeem Spence to a suspension while William Hayes and Andre Branch both got injured, which left them playing offensive lineman Jesse Davis on the defensive line at times. They were also missing safety Reshad Jones and rookie Minkah Fitzpatrick had his difficulties against the Raiders passing game.

Carr couldn’t make the pass he need in the fourth quarter, however, and the Raiders have now blown halftime leads in all three of their games this season. That leaves Jon Gruden still in search of the first win of his return to the NFL and it’s making for long odds that his return engagement will begin with a playoff berth.

31 responses to “Dolphins move to 3-0 with late rally past Raiders

  2. Sometimes I really wish I didn’t love the Raiders as much as I do. How many other teams have broken team records against us? Just waiting to witness the Browns light us up in the 4th quarter.

  4. I defend Carr constantly but no more, he’s a turnover machine, that plus a defense that chokes = top 3 draft pick, time to look for a franchise QB

  13. Another sickening loss for the Raiders and the script was familiar – dominate the 1st half and then fall apart late in the game. This time, the Raiders were actually competitive until well into the 4th quarter although that had dissipated before Carr’s late pick sealed the loss.

    Gruden’s fanboys will no doubt call me (a Raider fan since 1971) a “Raider hater” again for speaking the truth but the fact is that late game collapses owe mostly to lack of quality in coaching. Not to mention the fact that Gruden devastated the Raiders roster hasn’t helped. Aside from the fact that Khalil Mack is sorely missed on defense, the Raiders punting game left the Dolphins in mostly good field position thanks to cutting a Pro Bowl punter based purely on ego.

    As I feared when Gruden was brought back, this season is looking like it could be a repeat of Art Shell’s 2nd stint. The difference is that I always admired (still do) Shell, whereas going back to 1998 I never regarded Gruden as much more than a flimflam artist.

  16. I tell ya what, man. This NFL game is exciting, man. But it’s a lot tougher than I remember it being 10 years ago, man. My Spider2 Y-Banana don’t work like it used to. Man.

  18. I’m tired of Derek Carr acting like he’s the man and not doing a damn thing to back it up.

    I’m tired of watching Amari Cooper drop everything and give up on routes, resulting in interceptions.

    I’m tired of watching this defense bend over.

    They play soft, they play with no heart and they sure as hell don’t play as a team.

    Marshawn Lynch is the only player on this team that plays how an Oakland Raider should.

    What a pathetic group of men.

  19. How can anyone hate on RT17 ?? Keep underestimating him and he will keep making plays.
    Biggest concern in this game is the injuries they sustained.
    Getting Jones back next week will be a huge help as we can see Fitz isnt ready 100 percent yet.
    Congrats Miami, found a way to win.

  21. “Xavien Howard is elite”

    Lol Carr threw the ball right to him twice. Even Amari Cooper could have caught that.

  22. What no comment from the guy who posted multiple posts today that Tannehill could not read a defense, looked like a deer in the headlights and that Tannehill is below average? His QBR was only 155.3 for the day its close to that for the year. Blinders are definitely on.

  23. I wonder how the Turkey Hole will explain this latest debacle?
    He’s laughing all the way to the bank though.
    And he’s still looking for a pass rusher isn’t he?

  24. Carr stinks, period, and Joe thought the Bills were a dumpster fire. Okland 0-3, just lose baby. Let’s pay a coach 100 million for a ten year contract. Not a good coach, time has passed him by, then get rid of your best player Mack, he was way more important that Derk-David Bust Carr.

  25. Once again the tale of two halves for the Raiders, 3 blown halftime league already this season. In the 1st half the Raiders are outscoring their opponents 35 to 17 but in the 2nd half the Raiders is getting outscored 64 to 14. Giving up 20+ 2nd half points in 3 straight games.

  26. Mark Davis is rolling snake eyes with this team. How many people thought is was a bad move to bring Chuckie back? These teams don’t have their offensive playbook in front of you Gruden.

  27. Gruden inherited a crap defense with Mack … so he got rid of Mack who did not want to play for the Raiders why blame Gruden. He cannot built a defense over night.

  28. Well what do we have here???? One player get’s a max contract(The equivalent of the NBA because of the guaranteed money) coming off a broken leg. You get rid of the O.C. during the offseason of a top 10 offense and hire someone who your QB is more *comfortable* with and the offense regresses. Then you give a coach a guaranteed 100 million dollar contract for 10 years. But wait….it get’s better. You get rid of one of the best punters in the league(he put’s too much mustard on the hotdog), and then the dreaded “fait accompli”, you trade your best player and the unquestioned leader of your team because you “can’t have two players on a team making over 20 mil/yr. Oh by the way, in his 4 years in the league he hasn’t missed a game, was defensive player of the year and an all-pro twice, once at 2 positions which has never been done since the inception of “All Pro”.

    Per the new head coach, “the defense was bad with him”, well yeah, because he was all you had on defense! And teams still game planned specifically for him. Now you have a team that can only seem to play in the 1st half, you have no leadership and your season is almost over in the 1st month.

    Don’t get me wrong Carr is a good kid. Says the right things, is clean cut and all. What he isn’t is a “leader”, a “franchise QB” and a take charge guy. In his 5th year, his penchant for throwing jump balls is baffling, he get’s jittery in the pocket(that was the knock on him coming out of college) and makes terrible reads at the most inopportune times. He doesn’t drive the ball down the field and what is this aversion to throwing towards the endzone???? And let’s not overlook the message that was sent to the team in dealing Mack. Football is one sport that “requires” chemistry, and doing that to a player of his caliber and character sent a strong message to this team.

    Their is no way this group is going to hang in their as the losses mount up, just no way.

    O.K. I feel better now…Man it’s tough sledding being a Raider fan!!!!!!!

  29. I have no idea, and sure hope it comes out, if Carr changed that 2-4 to go with only 3 min left play that he threw up for grabs while the defender already had great position.

    Should have been a run play with lynch. Same with getting cute earlier and handing off to the FB which didn’t punch it in. Lynch balled out AGAIN for the Raiders.

    Give him the damn ball!!!!

    It was about to pay off huge!

  31. Roses are not silver…
    Nor are they black…
    Gruden is back…
    For the Raiders and their faithful this is not good news….
    And Raider fans are oh so screwed..

