Eagles hold off Colts for 20-16 win

Posted by Josh Alper on September 23, 2018, 4:18 PM EDT
Getty Images

Carson Wentz had his ups and downs in his first start since last season’s torn ACL, but the Eagles defense came up big in the red zone several times and the Eagles are 2-1 after a 20-16 home win on Sunday.

Andrew Luck had a chance for his first comeback win since returning from a serious shoulder injury of his own, but he fired a pair of incompletions into the end zone before a Derek Barnett sack on fourth down ended a drive on the 4-yard-line. The Colts got the ball back after using their remaining timeouts and forcing a punt, but a Hail Mary fell incomplete.

Luck did not throw the Hail Mary as the Colts brought in Jacoby Brissett for what was a 62-yard try for a touchdown. Whether it was because Brissett’s elusiveness gave receivers time to get downfield or because they thought he had a better shot of reaching the end zone will likely be a question for Colts head coach Frank Reich.

Luck was just 25-of-40 for 164 yards overall and the Colts were unable to get into the end zone on four second half drives into the red zones. Two of those were set up by Wentz’s turnovers that left the Colts to start their drives in prime scoring position, so there will be plenty to lament about the offense’s performance in Sunday’s loss.

Wentz ended the day 25-of-37 for 255 yards, a touchdown, an interception and a forced fumble. The rust was evident at times, but he was able to direct a 17-play, 75-yard drive in the fourth quarter for the go-ahead touchdown. That came on a Wendell Smallwood run and the Eagles were able to cobble together 142 yards on the ground with Jay Ajayi and Darren Sproles out of the lineup.

The Eagles will head to Tennessee for Wentz’s second start of the season. They’ll hope for a sharper outing and better health from his supporting cast to go with the same result.

17 responses to “Eagles hold off Colts for 20-16 win

  4. You mean the refs hold off the colts ,,on that go ahead drive never seen a D lineman called for holding ever ,Agulor steps outta bounds on the 3rd and 9 when reaching for the first down keeping the drive alive,never called ,,luck who’s been out for the better part of two years out played Wentz ,,horrible play calling by the colts down at the goal line on winning drive ,, bottom line,,iggles very average squad this year ,beatable in all phases of the game !

  7. elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    September 23, 2018 at 4:23 pm
    You mean the refs hold off the colts ,,on that go ahead drive never seen a D lineman called for holding ever ,Agulor steps outta bounds on the 3rd and 9 when reaching for the first down keeping the drive alive,never called ,,luck who’s been out for the better part of two years out played Wentz ,,horrible play calling by the colts down at the goal line on winning drive ,, bottom line,,iggles very average squad this year ,beatable in all phases of the game !
    —————————————————-
    It’s gonna be a rough year for you.

  10. elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    September 23, 2018 at 4:24 pm
    Wentz healthy or not is a turnover ……………………………..

    What are you talking about? It was his first game in 9 months..last year he threw 7 ints

  11. amaf21 says:
    September 23, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    Qb controversy brewing in philly.

    How are the taxes in this reality you have created for yourself?

  13. elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    September 23, 2018 at 4:24 pm
    Wentz healthy or not is a turnover …………………………

    Don’t mind Elmer. He sees Eli have a good game, he gets all “swole” up.

    Beckham score yet? oh…too bad.

  14. thefiesty1 says:
    September 23, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    That was last year. This is this year. Luck will be comeback player of the year. Not Wentz

    Yet, Wentz brings them back to win and Luck….can’t seem to stand on his own two feet. Odd.

  17. Alex Camargo says:
    September 23, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    Wentz only plays well because of doug pederson

    The fact you believe that….really says quite a bit.

