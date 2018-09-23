Eagles hold off Colts for 20-16 win

Getty Images

Carson Wentz had his ups and downs in his first start since last season’s torn ACL, but the Eagles defense came up big in the red zone several times and the Eagles are 2-1 after a 20-16 home win on Sunday.

Andrew Luck had a chance for his first comeback win since returning from a serious shoulder injury of his own, but he fired a pair of incompletions into the end zone before a Derek Barnett sack on fourth down ended a drive on the 4-yard-line. The Colts got the ball back after using their remaining timeouts and forcing a punt, but a Hail Mary fell incomplete.

Luck did not throw the Hail Mary as the Colts brought in Jacoby Brissett for what was a 62-yard try for a touchdown. Whether it was because Brissett’s elusiveness gave receivers time to get downfield or because they thought he had a better shot of reaching the end zone will likely be a question for Colts head coach Frank Reich.

Luck was just 25-of-40 for 164 yards overall and the Colts were unable to get into the end zone on four second half drives into the red zones. Two of those were set up by Wentz’s turnovers that left the Colts to start their drives in prime scoring position, so there will be plenty to lament about the offense’s performance in Sunday’s loss.

Wentz ended the day 25-of-37 for 255 yards, a touchdown, an interception and a forced fumble. The rust was evident at times, but he was able to direct a 17-play, 75-yard drive in the fourth quarter for the go-ahead touchdown. That came on a Wendell Smallwood run and the Eagles were able to cobble together 142 yards on the ground with Jay Ajayi and Darren Sproles out of the lineup.

The Eagles will head to Tennessee for Wentz’s second start of the season. They’ll hope for a sharper outing and better health from his supporting cast to go with the same result.