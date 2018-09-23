Eagles take 10-7 lead into halftime

AP

The Eagles got off to a fast start with Carson Wentz back at quarterback, but the rest of the half was slower going in Philadelphia.

After picking up 79 yards and a touchdown on their opening drive, the Eagles picked up 151 yards and a field goal against the Colts before halftime. That field goal represents the difference on the scoreboard as the home team is up 10-7 after 30 minutes.

Wentz is 14-of-20 for 165 yards and the score to tight end Dallas Goedert. He showed off his running ability on one six-yard scramble for a first down just before halftime, but a sack on the next play left the Eagles content to head into the locker room without pressing their luck.

The Colts’ lone scoring drive came with two bits of help from the Eagles. Jake Elliott missed a 55-yard field goal to give the Colts good field position and cornerback Jalen Mills was flagged for a 33-yard pass interference penalty to push the Colts deep into Eagles territory. Andrew Luck capped that drive with a touchdown pass to Ryan Grant, but is just 10-of-15 for 35 yards over all on Sunday.

That’s more than half of Indy’s 67 total offensive yards for the half, but they are close enough to find a way to spoil Wentz’s return if the offense can find some better footing after the break.