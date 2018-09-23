Earl Thomas: Cowboys coaches asked me if I’m ready for a trade tomorrow

Getty Images

Seattle safety Earl Thomas, who has been the subject of trade talks between the Seahawks and Cowboys, claims that before today’s game, Cowboys coaches approached him and asked if he was ready to get traded.

Asked if today’s game could have been his last as a Seahawk, Thomas said it’s possible.

“Yeah, of course, I heard chatter, people were coming up to me and saying a trade might happen,” Thomas said. “Even pregame, a couple Cowboys coaches came up to me, I don’t know if they were playing psychological games, but they were like, ‘You ready for the trade tomorrow?'”

Thomas had two interceptions and said that if it was his last game as a Seahawk, he’s happy with the way he’s going out.

“If it was, I had a damn good time. I’d go out like that if I had to,” Thomas said. “I just want to be appreciated. That’s it.”

Thomas also acknowledged that it’s possible the Cowboys’ coaches were joking.

“I don’t know if they were joking or serious or not. I was just minding my business and my routine and they came up and a couple guys said something,” Thomas said.

If these coaches were serious, they were flagrantly violating the league’s tampering rules. And even if they were joking they could find themselves in trouble with the league office. If Thomas’s account of those pregame conversations is accurate, those coaches had better hope no audio of the exchange makes its way to the league office.