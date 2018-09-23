Earl Thomas expected to play on Sunday

Getty Images

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was noncommittal Friday about safety Earl Thomas‘ status for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys after the safety did not participate in practice.

Thomas was out for reasons “personal in nature” and he missed practice on Wednesday for similar reasons, leading Carroll to say that the team would “see how he’s doing” before making a call on Sunday.

The team had a walkthrough on Saturday and NFL Media reports that Thomas took part in that session. As a result, he is expected to be on the field against a team that some thought would make a bid to acquire him in a trade this offseason.

Thomas has played all but 11 of the Seahawks’ defensive snaps since reporting to the team just before the start of the regular season.