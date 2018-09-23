Earl Thomas gets two picks in Seattle’s 24-13 win over Cowboys

AP

The Cowboys probably wish Earl Thomas hadn’t played. Or that the Seahawks had accepted their offer of a second-round draft pick for him.

Thomas punctuated his second interception by bowing to the Cowboys’ sideline, effectively ending any comeback hopes for Dallas. The Seahawks won 24-13, their first victory of the season.

The Cowboys had driven to the Seattle 19 late in the fourth quarter in need of a touchdown to get within one score. Dak Prescott threw a pass toward tight end Blake Jarwin that was batted around before finally settling in Thomas’ arms with 3:09 remaining. Thomas jumped up, took a few steps toward the Cowboys’ sideline and bowed.

Coach Pete Carroll had left open the possibility that Thomas would miss the game after Thomas sat out Friday’s practice for personal reasons. The Seahawks reportedly are considering a “significant fine” for Thomas, who also missed Wednesday’s practice for the same reason.

They might decide not to fine him after how well he played Sunday.

Thomas had a team-high seven tackles, two interceptions and two defensed passes as the Seahawks held the Cowboys to 303 total yards.

Thomas chased down Jason Garrett after last season’s Christmas Eve game in Dallas, encouraging the Cowboys coach to “come get me.” The joke after Sunday’s game was Thomas might chase down Garrett to tell the Cowboys coach NOT to come get him.

The Cowboys’ second road game ended much like their first in Carolina when they had 232 yards in a 16-8 loss. Dallas’ only touchdown against the Seahawks came in the fourth quarter on a 3-yard pass from Dak Prescott to Tavon Austin.

Prescott took 12 hits, including five sacks, and for the ninth time in the past 11 games, the Cowboys quarterback threw for less than 200 yards. He completed 19 of 34 passes for 168 yards with the touchdown and the two interceptions.

The Cowboys now are 16-4 in the regular season when Prescott throws for more than 200 yards and 7-8 when he doesn’t.

Russell Wilson was sacked only twice, and got 102 rushing yards and a touchdown on 32 carries from Chris Carson. Wilson went 16-for-26 for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

Tyler Lockett caught four passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.