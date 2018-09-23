Earl Thomas, Mychal Kendricks are active

AP

Seahawks safety Earl Thomas didn’t practice twice this week for personal reasons, but he is active for today’s game against the Cowboys.

The Seahawks announced running back C.J. Prosise, safety Delano Hill, linebacker K.J. Wright (knee), defensive tackle Poona Ford, receiver Doug Baldwin (knee), guard Ethan Pocic (ankle)and guard Jordan Simmons as their inactives.

Mychal Kendricks (foot) will try to play with Wright out again at weakside linebacker.

The Cowboys will have their starting weakside linebacker Sean Lee, who was questionable with a hamstring injury.

The Cowboys’ inactives are quarterback Mike White, receiver Brice Butler, linebacker Chris Covington, center Travis Frederick (illness), guard Xavier Su’a Filo, tight end Dalton Schultz and defensive tackle Maliek Collins (knee).

The Cowboys will have defensive end Randy Gregory, who was cleared from concussion protocol, and safety Xavier Woods will make his 2018 debut after missing the first two games with a hamstring injury.