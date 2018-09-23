Efe Obada gets game ball after first Panthers game

Getty Images

When the Panthers made their cut to 53 players, we had a post highlighting the fact that defensive end Efe Obada made the roster after starting to play football in London at the age of 22.

Obada had a harrowing childhood that included being trafficked from the Netherlands to the United Kingdom and being abandoned on the streets, which made it all the more heartwarming that he was the first product of the International Pathway Program to earn a spot on a regular season roster.

The story got even better during and after Sunday’s 31-21 win over the Bengals. Obada was active for the first time and had a sack and an interception of Andy Dalton. He received a game ball in the locker room after the contest.

“I’m over the moon,” Obada said, via the team’s website. “Words can’t describe how I feel right now. I’m still filled with adrenaline. … I don’t want to go into it, but being at such a disadvantage in life and then being put in a position like this, you value it way more than some people do. That hunger is what keeps me going.”

Obada, who also had a sack and forced fumble overturned when replay judged it to be an incomplete pass by Dalton, added that he doesn’t want to be a one-hit wonder and it’s hard to imagine anyone’s going to bet against him coming through again in the future.