AP

The Falcons and Saints need more time to score more points.

On a day when New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees set the league’s new all-time completions record, the NFC South rivals are headed to overtime tied 37-37.

Brees threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns in regulation, which is good.

But Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan threw for 374 yards and five touchdowns, matching him score for score.