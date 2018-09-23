First-place Bears beat Cardinals as Josh Rosen replaces Sam Bradford

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 23, 2018, 7:32 PM EDT
The Sam Bradford era appears to be over in Arizona, after just three games.

Bradford was lousy in the Cardinals’ loss to the Bears today, and he was eventually benched in favor of rookie Josh Rosen. Although Rosen failed to rally the Cardinals to a come-from-behind victory, it seems likely that he’ll be the starter going forward.

Bradford threw two first-quarter touchdown passes to give the Cardinals a 14-0 lead, but after that he was awful, throwing two interceptions and fumbling twice. His second fumble, forced by Khalil Mack, was recovered by the Bears and set up the go-ahead field goal. It was the third straight disappointing performance for Bradford and the 0-3 Cardinals’ offense.

The Bears’ offense leaves a lot to be desired, too. Mitchell Trubisky made plenty of mistakes of his own, and the Bears’ only touchdown came just after Trubisky threw a terrible pass that should have been intercepted.

Still, the Bears’ defense, led by Mack, is playing well. And after today’s win, the Bears are 2-1 and all alone in first place in the NFC North. The Bears have to like where they are right now, and the Cardinals have to feel like it’s time for a big change.

27 responses to “First-place Bears beat Cardinals as Josh Rosen replaces Sam Bradford

  4. now you see why the faiders look so bad. it’s cause khalil mack is that damn legendary.

    the browns will destroy the hapless, bound-for-prostitute-city faiders.

    have fun chucky when baker mayfield slaughters yinz.

  7. It was ugly, but after what happened to Minnesota and Green Bay today, I guess we’ll take it.

    Every week I want to see more from Trubisky. He looked serviceable today, but still missed some easy passes. This is against a team he should have at least shown some flashes. Still not even close to sold on this guy, and I’m tired of hearing that he’s still learning while Mahomes has already thrown his 13th TD pass. At least on 3rd and short, the Bears went to their strength and got the first downs by running. That’s what hurt them in the GB game.

    The defense played fine, but Bradford is pretty much done and Rosen is just a rookie. A win, but not a confidence-building one.

  11. Trubisky just doesn’t have the look of a confident quarterback. He looks like he wants to stay off the field as long as possible. Bears hit a grand slam with the Mack trade but the trade to get Trubisky has not been working. The potential just doesn’t look like it’s there at all.

  12. Wow you beat a terrible cardinals team, just wait until…………oh I can’t troll the Bears. Good win Chicago, when was the last time the Bears were in first place? The Bears D is for real, the more time Mack spends with this defense the better they will get. Still pissed you couldn’t hold on to beat the packers.

  13. ‘Got to give it to Sam Bradford tho, he knows how to play the long game, how many teams have paid him big bucks to be just above average lol…’

    The last of the big payday rookie QB’s.. and man has he milked it ever since…contract after contract…what were those GM’s thinking and seeing?

  15. The question is how long the Bears D can carry the team. Nagy’s offense is a joke and Trubisky is getting worse by the week. Props to the Bears though for clawing back from a disastrous 1st quarter and not giving up the lead at the end.

  17. A win is a win, especially after the last several years, but boy was that ugly. It’s tough to be patient with Trubisky. Might want to have Daniels try to show him how to run the offense before this kid’s confidence gets destroyed. He has very poor skills at readying past his primary target.

  19. wow, could it be the class of 85 all over again? Allen, Rosen, Darnold and Mayfield all have a ton of potential…

  20. How long can the D carry the team? All the way to losing the Super Bowl!

    Trubisky is Game 3 in a new scheme removed from the offensive genius that was John Fox!

    A win is a win. Timing looked off on some passes. Wish they had more time in preseason.

    And a Vikings fan commenting here? You guys put up a monsterous pile of garbage at home and cost me and 40 other people in my Elim pool the season. Nice work.

  21. How come all this year’s rookie QBS look better than Trubinsky ? Psssst….it’s their first year in their offenses as well !!!

  24. Down by 2, Rosen is leading a decent drive and you’re at 3rd and 2 to get a first down and then field goal range for the win. Do you hand off to David Johnson twice in a row? Use the fullback the Cardinals have been talking about? Throw a quick pass to Larry Fitzgerald, who was only targeted twice in this game (and of course caught both)?

    No, you hand off to rookie Chase Edmunds deep behind the Oline and lose 4 yards. That OC McCoy should be fired after these three weeks of offensive offensive play calling.

