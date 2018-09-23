First-place Bears beat Cardinals as Josh Rosen replaces Sam Bradford

Getty Images

The Sam Bradford era appears to be over in Arizona, after just three games.

Bradford was lousy in the Cardinals’ loss to the Bears today, and he was eventually benched in favor of rookie Josh Rosen. Although Rosen failed to rally the Cardinals to a come-from-behind victory, it seems likely that he’ll be the starter going forward.

Bradford threw two first-quarter touchdown passes to give the Cardinals a 14-0 lead, but after that he was awful, throwing two interceptions and fumbling twice. His second fumble, forced by Khalil Mack, was recovered by the Bears and set up the go-ahead field goal. It was the third straight disappointing performance for Bradford and the 0-3 Cardinals’ offense.

The Bears’ offense leaves a lot to be desired, too. Mitchell Trubisky made plenty of mistakes of his own, and the Bears’ only touchdown came just after Trubisky threw a terrible pass that should have been intercepted.

Still, the Bears’ defense, led by Mack, is playing well. And after today’s win, the Bears are 2-1 and all alone in first place in the NFC North. The Bears have to like where they are right now, and the Cardinals have to feel like it’s time for a big change.