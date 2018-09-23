Giants rolling over Texans 20-6, but Evan Engram won’t return

Getty Images

The Giants are on their way to winning their first game, while keeping Houston winless.

The Giants are rolling over the Texans, up 20-6 at halftime.

New York has outgained Houston 263 to 160, with Eli Manning completing 12 of 14 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown. Odell Beckham has five catches for 75 yards, and Sterling Shepard four for 50.

Tight end Evan Engram, who has one catch for 19 yards, will not return after injuring his knee.

Rookie Saquon Barkley has 10 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown, as the Texans have provided little resistance.

The Texans also have provided little on offense.

Both of their scoring drives reached the Giants 5-yard line, but the Texans had to settle for two short field goals from Ka'imi Fairbairn.

Aldrick Rosas has field goals of 44 and 30 for the Giants.