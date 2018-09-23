Jaguars knock Titans starter Blaine Gabbert out of game

AP

The Titans started Blaine Gabbert again, as regular quarterback Marcus Mariota is still recovering from an elbow injury and some numbness in his fingers.

But Mariota is in uniform, and just had to come in in relief.

Gabbert was just sandwiched by Jaguars defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Malik Jackson, and had to leave the game. Jackson was called for lowering his helmet into Gabbert, and the Titans quarterback is being taken to the locker room for evaluation.

That forced the Titans to put Mariota in, though he clearly isn’t 100 percent. Because of some degree of nerve damage, he isn’t able to make all the throws, and his first attempt against the Jaguars was incomplete.

The Titans were in position for a field goal and a 3-0 lead, but it’s unclear whether Gabbert will be able to return or how much Mariota can actually do.