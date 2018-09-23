Jerry Jones wants to see even more of Dak Prescott running

Getty Images

After Week One, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he wanted to see more of quarterback Dak Prescott‘s running skills. And Jones got what he wanted, with Prescott generating a career-high 45 yards.

This week, Jones wants more of the same.

“I’m queasy any time the quarterback has the ball,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday, via the Dallas Morning News. “But having said that, it’s almost elementary that if the quarterback can provide you a running dimension then it puts a lot of pressure on that defense to account for him.”

Jones is willing to see the protection-versus-production balance err on the side of using Prescott as a runner.

“I’m excited that we’ve got a quarterback that can move around that is, if you will, he’s not fragile,” Jones said. “He’s got the strength. It shows in the way he runs. He runs with strength. I joked here [in 2016] that he runs like he’s the daddy. Having said that, I think we should use him. He’s not only a threat to keep the defense honest, he’s the real deal when he decides to tuck it up.”

With no clear No. 1 receiver on the roster, the Cowboys need to get as much as they can from the running game in every way in order to make it easier to throw. So whether it’s a safety cheating up to stop tailback Ezekiel Elliott or a linebacker dedicated to spying Prescott, this is the kind of thing that, over time, will make it easier to throw, to generate yards, to score points, to win games, and to continue Jerry’s ever-elusive quest for gloryhole.