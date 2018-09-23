Jimmy Garoppolo carted off as 49ers fall to Chiefs

Getty Images

Today’s game quickly went from bad to worse for the 49ers.

The Chiefs, as they have all season, jumped out early and put on an outstanding offensive display, and the 49ers really couldn’t keep up. Kansas City won 38-27, and it was never close.

But the huge story coming out of the game was that 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was injured late in the game on a run where he took a hard hit as he tried to fight for extra yardage rather than stepping out of bounds. The hit was clean and Garoppolo was foolish not to go out of bounds to avoid it.

How costly will that foolish decision be? We don’t know that yet. But Garoppolo stayed down in obvious pain and had to be carted off. It looked like a potentially serious injury to the player the 49ers traded for last year and gave one of the biggest contracts in NFL history this year.

The Chiefs are 3-0 and feeling great about their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. The 49ers are 1-2 and crossing their fingers about their quarterback.