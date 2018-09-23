Jon Gruden: We have a lot of work to do here

Getty Images

The Raiders fell to 0-3 on Sunday in a 28-20 loss to the Dolphins that saw them give up a halftime lead for the third week in a row.

During his postgame press conference, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was asked about why the team has failed to finish games over the first three weeks of the season. He cited the heat in Miami on Sunday, although he noted that was the case for both teams, but was otherwise short on specifics beyond saying that “it’s my responsibility to fix it.”

“We have a lot of work to do here and we’re going to continue to work,” Gruden said. “We played three good football teams and we played them hard. But we got a lot of work to do here, we’ll continue to work and we’ll get this show on the road here hopefully soon.”

Gruden was not asked about a Sunday morning report about a disconnect between people who have joined the organization since Gruden was hired and those who were there before him. Those questions might come as the week plays out, but the best answer for any of the troubles in Oakland would be a win. They’ll get their next shot at one against the Browns in Week Four.