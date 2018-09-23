Josh Allen didn’t know the Bills were big underdogs

AP

The Buffalo Bills entered U.S. Bank Stadium as 16.5-point underdogs against the Vikings. And, of course, the Bills developed a quick 17-point lead, which eventually became a 27-6 victory.

So how motivated was Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen by the lopsided betting line?

“I didn’t even know,” Allen told PFT by phone after the victory.

Allen explained that the Bills wanted to focus on their own brand of football, with offense and defense complementing each other and by focusing on no outside noise or chatter or anything. Allen isn’t even focused on his individual performance; he said he pays “zero percent” attention to his completion percentage, a topic that was such a big part of the pre-draft discussion regarding Allen. (On Sunday, he completed 68 percent of his passes.)

Allen supplemented his passing with running on Sunday, contributing 39 yards on 10 attempts and two touchdowns. One of the runs included a manhood-risking hurdle over linebacker Anthony Barr.

Allen said he simply trying to get a first down any way he could. So how does he balance moving the chains against protecting his body?

“I’m trying to play fearless,” Allen said. “Coaches say to let it rip. I’m not sure they meant it that way.”

Allen will let it rip next weekend at Lambeau Field against the Packers, a scheduling quirk that looked to be a pair of looming losses. Allen said that he was and still is a huge Aaron Rodgers fan, and that Allen respects Rodgers’ whatever-it-take mentality.

“Everyone should have that,” Allen said.

On Sunday, the Bills didn’t have to do anything all that heroic to overcome the Vikings. With the Packers coming home after a deflating loss of their own in Washington — and with the Packers highly unlikely to overlook Buffalo the way Minnesota apparently did — the Bills may have a harder time following their two losses to start the season with two wins.