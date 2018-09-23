Josh Gordon, Ezekiel Ansah are inactive for Sunday night game

Posted by Charean Williams on September 23, 2018, 7:07 PM EDT
Getty Images

Receiver Josh Gordon won’t make his Patriots’ debut tonight as New England listed him among its inactives.

Gordon was a limited participant in practice this week with a hamstring injury after the Patriots traded with the Browns for him. New England listed him as questionable.

Cleveland decided to move on from Gordon when he reported to work late last Saturday with a hamstring injury. He said he injured the hamstring during a photo shoot the previous night.

The Patriots’ other inactives are offensive tackle Cole Croston, offensive lineman Brian Schwenke, cornerback Eric Rowe (groin), defensive end Trey Flowers (concussion), safety Patrick Chung (concussion) and tight end Jacob Hollister (chest).

The Lions will get starting right guard T.J. Lang back after he missed last week’s game with a back injury. Cornerback Darius Slay, who was diagnosed with a concussion last week, also is active.

But defensive end Ezekiel Ansah remains out with a shoulder injury. The Lions listed him as questionable.

Ansah was injured in the season opener and missed last week’s game with the injury.

The Lions’ other inactives are tight end Michael Roberts (knee), receiver Brandon Powell, defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr., offensive lineman Andrew Donnal (knee), guard Joe Dahl and running back Ameer Abdullah.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Josh Gordon, Ezekiel Ansah are inactive for Sunday night game

  1. We need Gordon in the game ASAP. Tom seriously needs some help. Bill’s plan at WR didn’t quite work out so on to plan B.

  2. Thats fine. If his hammy was not feeling full game speed at warm up better to just let it rest for another week of also learning the playbook. This week’s game is not that important compared to having him full speed balling it out later this year. And also the risk would be stupid. He missed a lot of camp so he is arguably not ready for reqular season game speed. Better to condition his body up some more. It would be a shame if after all this talk about the challenges this guy has to overcome, it instead all ends with a hammy.

  3. harrisonhits2 says:
    September 23, 2018 at 7:13 pm
    We need Gordon in the game ASAP. Tom seriously needs some help. Bill’s plan at WR didn’t quite work out so on to plan B.

    ——————-
    Im not as worried about the Pats offense on Detroits D. My concern is more Detroits exceptionally good receivers and pretty good qb too burning a secondary that has yet to show they got it.

  4. I’m totally down with resting Josh & letting him get farmiliar with the playbook more….he needs to at least be fully healthy & in good game shape to help him overcome the rigorous challenges of learning the play book….I’d even be ok sitting him against Miami & bring him in when Minitron makes his debut!!!
    I also think it was really smart of the staff to bring Josh to the game to watch over him so he isn’t tempted to do something foolish or irresponsible….
    Go Pats!!!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!