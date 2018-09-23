LeSean McCoy unlikely to play against Vikings

Getty Images

Bills running back LeSean McCoy traveled to Minnesota with the team on Saturday, which left the door open to playing in Sunday’s game despite a rib injury that left McCoy listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

According to multiple reports, however, it looks like McCoy will be taking in the game from the sideline. McCoy is considered unlikely to play due to the cracked rib cartilage he suffered in last Sunday’s loss to the Chargers. The final call will be made 90 minutes before the 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

Like most players on the Bills, McCoy has struggled through the first two weeks. He’s gained 61 yards on 16 carries and caught five passes for 28 yards.

Chris Ivory and Marcus Murphy would be in line for more work out of the Buffalo backfield if McCoy is indeed out of the lineup.