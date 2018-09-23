Lions out to quick 10-0 lead on Patriots

AP

It’s early yet, and there is plenty of time to adjust. But so far, the student is ahead of the teacher.

The Lions are up 10-0 on the Patriots, with Matthew Stafford hitting Kenny Golladay for a touchdown pass which needed review to confirm.

While there was some confusion when the ball popped out, Golladay had extended the ball across the plane, and coach Matt Patricia’s challenge of the original ruling of fumble was a productive one.

The Lions opted for a short field goal on their first drive, letting Matt Prater kick a 38-yarder instead of going for a fourth-and-1 from the Patriots’ 21-yard line.

Detroit is outgaining New England 135-5 so far, with the Patriots going three-and-out on their first two possessions.