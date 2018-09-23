Lions rolling at halftime, up 13-3 on Patriots

AP

The Lions might not be as far ahead as they could be.

And yet, the difference in team speed and efficiency so far between the Lions and Patriots is remarkable.

Detroit is up 13-3 at halftime, and is frankly dominating New England so far.

The Lions have a 231-70 yardage advantage at the break, and a 17-3 edge in first downs.

They’re doing it with a varied offense, with Matthew Stafford passing efficiently (14-of-18 for 115 yards and a touchdown) and Kerryon Johnson adding a spark to the run game (seven carries for 54 yards).

There’s still plenty of time for coach Bill Belichick to adjust and for Tom Brady to start playing like Tom Brady, but for the second week in a row, the Patriots are off to a sluggish start.