Marcus Peters carted to locker room

AP

The Rams got out to an early lead over the Chargers, but they have lost a defensive starter to injury in the second quarter.

Cornerback Marcus Peters stayed down after a long Philip Rivers completion to tight end Antonio Gates and eventually needed medical help to get off the field. Peters was on the sideline for a brief period before being helped to a cart to head to the locker room.

Peters was not putting any weight on his right leg and the CBS broadcast team reported that he was being tested for a possible Achilles injury.

Melvin Gordon ran for a touchdown later in the same drive that included Peters’ injury and the Rams now lead the Chargers 21-13 with just over three minutes to play in the half.