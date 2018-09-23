Marcus Peters diagnosed with calf strain, will get MRI

Getty Images

When Rams cornerbac Marcus Peters was injured in the first half of Sunday’s victory over the Chargers, word on the CBS broadcast was that he was being tested for an Achilles injury.

An Achilles tear would have ended Peters’ season, but that’s not the diagnosis. PFT has learned, via a league source, that tests on Peters’ Achilles were negative.

Peters has been diagnosed with a calf strain and will have an MRI to determine the extent of the injury.

The Rams also saw cornerback Aqib Talib depart with an ankle injury during the 35-23 win. PFT has learned that he has a sprain and will undergo further evaluation on Monday.

The Rams are on a short week as they face the Vikings on Thursday, so even good news about the extent of both injuries may not be enough to get them back on the field for Week Four.