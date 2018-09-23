Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara reach milestones on Sunday

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Drew Brees became the NFL’s all-time leader in completions on Sunday. A couple of teammates made some history while catching those passes.

Receiver Michael Thomas had 10 catches for 129 yards. He has 38 this year, the most any player ever has had in the first three games of a season. He’s also the first player in league history to catch at least 10 passes in each of his team’s first three games.

Running back Alvin Kamara added 15 catches for 124 yards. He tied William Andrews (1981) and Rickey Young (1979) for the second most catches by a running back in a single game in NFL history. In 1980, Clark Gaines had 17 catches in one game, the most in one game of any running back in league history.

Most importantly, the Saints have recovered from a Week One home loss to the Bucs with a pair of wins, moving them to 2-1 and keeping very much alive their Super Bowl aspirations. Still, they’ll need to do better on defense if they hope to get very deep into the postseason.