Mike Zimmer: We didn’t take Bills lightly, they kicked our butts

The Vikings were on the wrong end of a 27-6 final score on Sunday afternoon and that score makes the game seem even closer than the game felt.

The Bills scored a touchdown to open the game, added 10 more first quarter points after Kirk Cousins fumbles and kept the Vikings from crossing midfield until they were down 27-0 in the second half of the game. Given the Bills’ dismal showings in the first two weeks of the season, it was inevitable that Vikings coach Mike Zimmer would be asked if his team took a win for granted on Sunday.

“I don’t think we took this team too lightly,” Zimmer said in his postgame press conference. “I think they came out and kicked our butts.”

Zimmer said he has not seen a first half that bad in a long time and that he did not think missing players like Dalvin Cook and Everson Griffen helped to explain why things were so lopsided.

Zimmer added that he has not lost faith in the team. With a Thursday game against the Rams on deck, they’ll need to come up with a way to find a better result pretty quickly.