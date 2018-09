Getty Images

One of Green Bay’s top free-agent acquisitions for 2018 may be done for the year.

Packers defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson has been carted off in Washington after suffering an apparent leg injury.

Wilkerson, who was cut by the Jets, signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Packers. He has $600,000 of that money tied up per-game active roster bonuses.

Wilkerson had started each of the three Packers games this season.