Muhammad Wilkerson taken to hospital with severe ankle injury

Getty Images

Packers defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson suffered what looked like a severe ankle injury today in Washington.

Wilkerson was carted off with what looked like a very serious injury, and FOX sideline reporter Pam Oliver said that Wilkerson was taken to a local hospital.

It’s Wilkerson’s first season in Green Bay and he’s on a one-year, $6 million contract. It would be a major disappointment to the Packers if he’s done for the year, and it would be a major hit for Wilkerson, who was hoping to hit free agency healthy in 2019.

The Packers trail 28-17 at Washington in the third quarter.