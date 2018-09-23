NFL claims Clay Matthews committed “body weight” violation

September 23, 2018
Last week, a key roughing the passer penalty on Packers linebacker Clay Matthews was attributed to Matthews lifting Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and driving him into the ground. This week, Matthews drew another flag, for a different violation.

The league office has posted on Twitter an explanation that the foul occurred because Matthews landed “with all or most of the defender’s weight” on Washington quarterback Alex Smith.

Of course, it’s impossible to know with certainty the reasoning for the foul, given that the explanation came not from the referee but from 345 Park Avenue. It appeared to be a “body weight” violation. With so many ways to rough the passer, however, who knows?

Last week, the controversial call on Matthews was balanced by an equally controversial roughing call on Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks. This week, the foul on Matthews came after Washington defensive lineman Daron Payne appeared to drive Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers into the groin, but no flag was thrown.

  3. .
    The Groin Drive is not illegal! apparently!
    “This week, the foul on Matthews came after Washington defensive lineman Daron Payne appeared to drive Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers into the groin, but no flag was thrown.”

  9. As a 6’8 260 pound man I can assure you there aren’t many ways to bring me down without going low or landing on me with your body weight. They clearly don’t want people hitting QBs anymore. Looks like the future prototypical NFL QB is the Jared Lorenzen type.

  11. You know the NFL is in damage control when they already issue a statement before the flag even hits the ground. Games should be decided by players not officials. Remember when every once in a while, you’d watch a game and not notice the officials. Now you cant watch a drive that isnt importantly impacted by the officials. The game is unrecognizable.

  13. By that definition then may as well flag any other QB sack. The NFL is such a joke under Goodell, not only do they not know what a catch is, they can now add not knowing what a QB sack is to that list as well.

  14. I usually laugh at those who say they’re not watching anymore. I’m not laughing after watching the NFL exact revenge on the Packers for making the league look incompetent all week. I’m not a conspiracy kinda guy … This was blatant…the whole game.

    The league should be embarrassed…they’ll just deny it. …and everyone will know they’re lying. It’s like watching Bahgdad Bob or Sarah Huckabee…yeah, it’s that bad.

    Still, congrats ‘skins fans.

  15. Gotta come up with a way to make this fair. Either put 4 flags on the QB and make it all defenders try to grab or blow the whistle anytime 2 defenders hands are touching QB.

  21. Oh, forgot to add that the Pack played like crap and the ‘skins didn’t. Weird dynamic.

    Congrats to ‘skins

  22. Al Riveron is the head of officials.
    he is the buffoon making these arbitrary self serving explanations for his inept, iridiculously pathetic NFL officials. Watching them blow call after call in multiple games at the same time is reaching a new low and for the 1st time since the mid 60s im thinking about giving the nfl the weekend off next week.
    al riveron is just a bad joke.
    it has to stop.soeone is responsible

  24. pkrlvr says:
    September 23, 2018 at 4:06 pm
    I just don’t anymore…can’t believe I waited 6 mos for this crap product!
    —————
    Why didn’t you believe me all along I told you that roster was garbage.

  26. Complain all you want, but it’s the result of the Aaron Rodgers injury.
    The QB who has made his career on phantom penalties and do overs, while the sports media marvels.

    The penalty is ridiculous.
    You all were begging for new penalties after Rodgers got hurt.

    Be careful what you wish for.

  27. More games, more horrible calls. It’s like the NFL can’t stand people watching football. It’s not bad enough to have poor officiating, the league immediately stands behind that same poor officiating. Matthew’s has been flagged 2 weeks in a row for horrible calls. Today’s didn’t have much of an impact on the game, but still a bad call. Maybe the game comes out different though. No one will ever know. The Minnesota game? Yeah, the outcome was changed by officials.

  30. As much as it sucks it was very obvious. Terrible rule, but obvious call

    You’re absolutely right. This is pretty basic stuff here. He drove the quarterback into the ground, which the rule forbids.

  31. I’m not a Pack or CMIII fan in the least, but it sure seems like the league cuts that guy exactly zero slack.

  32. “Body Weight Violation”, I wonder if this is like when you come into camp overweight and they fine you by the pound? That being said, I’m glad for his sake, and that of his wallet, that Vince Wilfork is retired. ‘Cause if they fined by the pound, Big Vince would be broke if he ever hit a guy that way.

  33. This is getting ridiculous, who the heck wants to watch this stuff ? If you can’t tackle, what are you suppose to do ? disgusting. They minus well put flags on the quarterback and see if the defense can get it, then call it a sack.

  34. Vikings fans shouldn’t be talking crap about the Packers Roster, not today. It just makes you look stupid

    Bears may win the North by default

  35. I think an NFL official with limited playing experience put through a change with lots of unintended consequences.

    I do understand why they want to make a change but like many things the NFL does, it is very poorly discussed and executed.

    Nobody wanted to see Aaron Rodgers get hurt last year. But it happens. Now the hilarious overreaction is to try to make it nearly impossible to tackle the QB.

    As long as a QB can run, fight off a defender to try to complete a pass or avoid a sack, you have to be able to wrap up and tackle.

    If they want to make them more like a punter or kicker then ok, but…trying to have it both ways is really a terrible idea.

    I do think it is more than a bit ironic that the team that did lobby for changes was robbed of at least one win, and at least one big play today.
    And the Packers need to sit their QB to heal up before his knee gets any worse.

  38. Dirt Mathews has earned this scrutiny – he is one of the top three dirtiest players in the NFL and does not deserve the benefit of the doubt. Even though I loathe Alex Smith, Dirt Mathews did drive him into the ground with his weight. Dirt deserves to be suspended for the rest of the year. This is his SECOND such penalty that is supported by the replays. We must end the tenure of players like him so that the sport can be cleaned up. He will always play dirty and there should be no room for headhunters like this buffoon.

