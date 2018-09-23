Panthers on a run, up 14-7 on Bengals

AP

The Panthers are still trying to figure out who they are on both sides of the ball, but have found a bit of a rhythm on both sides against the Bengals.

Cam Newton just hit Devin Funchess for a touchdown and a 14-7 lead, as things have started to stabilize.

The Panthers defense which looked so good in the opener against the Cowboys was leaky last week against the Falcons. And when the Bengals took their opening drive 75 yards on 11 plays, it appeared things might still be amiss.

But the Panthers came back to tie the game on a Newton touchdown run (set up by a 45-yarder by Christian McCaffrey), and then forced a turnover, with rookie cornerback Donte Jackson coming up with an interception.

The Panthers are still working on their formula for offensive balance, however. Newton’s completing more passes, and his running threat makes him dangerous, but he’s still missing the deep passing element which has made him more dangerous in the past.