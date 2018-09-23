Panthers run wild, beat Bengals 31-21

Getty Images

The Panthers may not be a conventional offense, as long as Cam Newton is running it.

But they are proving they can run it well, in a lot of ways.

The Panthers excelled on the ground to beat the Bengals 28-21, leaving both teams with 2-1 records.

Carolina did it in a traditional-yet-new school way, by trusting their ground game (230 yards on the ground).

Running back Christian McCaffrey was productive inside as well as out, finishing with 184 yards on 28 carries. Newton added two rushing touchdowns and threw for two — including a slick little pass to alleged power-back C.J. Anderson — as they put their backs in interesting places.

Coupled with an opportunistic defense (four takeaways, including two interceptions by rookie cornerback Donte Jackson), the Panthers got back on their feet after a listless loss to the Falcons a week ago.

The Bengals showed some sparks, but Andy Dalton‘s four interceptions and the lack of A.J. Green on the field late with a groin injury kept them from keeping pace.