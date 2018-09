AP

The Lions dominated the first half, and only led by 10.

They may quickly regret not taking more advantage of that.

The Patriots got an interception by rookie linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley, and then Tom Brady led a sharp touchdown drive, cutting the Lions margin to 13-10 in the first five minutes of the second half.

Brady hit James White to cap a seven-play, 52-yard drive which changed the entire mood at Ford Field.

And just like that, a game which lacked spark is suddenly more interesting.