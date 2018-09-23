PFT’s Week Three “Best Bets”

Getty Images

If you reside in a state where gambling is legal, or if you know a guy in a state where it isn’t, you may be finalizing your choices for Sunday’s game. Allow us to add some thoughts to your overall analysis.

It’s the weekly PFT “Best Bets,” a back-and-forth between MDS and yours truly with three selections each, against the spread.

I don’t, and won’t, bet on games; losing money hurts me much more than winning it. But I’m more than happy to help guide you in an effort to win some money, if you’re prepared (as you should be) to lose it.

