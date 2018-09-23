Phillip Lindsay ejected for throwing a punch

Getty Images

Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay was ejected for throwing a punch with two minutes remaining in the first half.

Terrell Suggs beat tackle Garett Bolles and blew up Broncos quarterback Case Keenum on blindside pressure. Players from both teams dove for the fumble.

Lindsay dove into the pile late, and officials announced the rookie threw a punch.

Officials disqualified Lindsay for unsportsmanlike conduct, which surely will draw a fine this week.

The Broncos trail 17-14 after having a return touchdown negated by a block in the back penalty and then Lindsay’s penalty took them out of field goal range.