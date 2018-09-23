Phillip Lindsay on ejection: It’s not in my character; that’s not who I am

Getty Images

Phillip Lindsay drew much attention after gaining 213 yards from scrimmage on 32 touches in the first two games. But the Broncos rookie running back had only four carries for 20 yards Sunday, having earned an ejection in the first half.

“It’s my first time ever getting ejected, so yeah I was surprised,” Lindsay told Troy Renck of Denver’s 7 News. “It’s not in my character. That’s not who I am. I love the game of football.”

Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs had a strip-sack of Case Keenum that prompted a scrum for the football. Lindsay dove on the pile late and then began throwing punches as he was lying on his back, apparently in retaliation.

Officials, though, cited only Lindsay, penalizing the Broncos 15 yards and kicking Lindsay out of the game.

“To be smart. That’s the lesson,” Lindsay said. “I have to be smart. I am fighting for my teammates, and I can’t do that if I am sitting here in the locker room.”