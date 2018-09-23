Raiders get out to quick 7-0 lead

Getty Images

The Raiders are in Miami looking for their first win of the 2018 season and their effort got off to a quick start.

Derek Carr hit Jordy Nelson for a 61-yard catch and run on the second play of the game and then went back to Nelson for a 12-yard touchdown pass two plays later. That put the Raiders up 7-0 with less than 90 seconds off the clock in the first quarter.

The Raiders got on the board first in each of their first two games as well, but they have not been able to finish well enough to earn a victory. There’s a lot of time left to find out if this week will prove to be an exception.