Raiders up on Dolphins at the break

The Raiders scored the first points of a game for the third time this season and they have a halftime lead for the third time this season.

Now we’ll find out if they can win a game for the first time this season.

The Raiders are up 10-7 over the Dolphins after Mike Nugent‘s second-quarter field goal snapped a 7-7 tie. That field goal came after Oakland’s drive stalled inside the Miami 10-yard line and it was the second time that the Raiders pushed close to the end zone without getting six points. The first instance ended without any points at all when fullback Keith Smith failed to get into the end zone from a yard out.

Oakland had a lot of success early throwing the ball to Jordy Nelson as the Dolphins appeared to be suffering from the absence of safety Reshad Jones, who is out with a shoulder injury. They were able to shore things up as the half played out, but an unnecessary roughness penalty by Akeem Spence opened the door to Oakland’s field goal drive.

Miami’s offense has found some success through the air as Ryan Tannehill is 10-of-13 for 121 yards and a touchdown. They have not run the ball well, however, and a Kenny Stills offensive pass interference penalty thwarted a promising drive just before halftime.