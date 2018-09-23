Rams block punt in end zone, take 21-6 lead

Getty Images

Chargers rookie safety Derwin James came up with a big play when he picked off Jared Goff in the end zone to quash a Rams scoring chance, but he stepped out of bounds on the 1-yard-line during his return.

That came back to haunt the Chargers. Three offensive plays bought them three yards of breathing room for a Drew Kaser punt that Rams linebacker Cory Littleton smothered the moment in left Kaser’s foot. Blake Countess fell on the ball in the end zone and the Rams are now up 21-6 on their home field.

It’s Littleton’s third blocked punt since the end of last season.

Injury was added to insult on the play. Kaser stayed down on the turf for a while and was limping badly while walking off the field. He was taken to the locker room on a cart so the team may be without him the rest of the way.

Kicker Caleb Sturgis does have one career punt, but that’s likely of little relief to Anthony Lynn and company.